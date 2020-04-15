El MWC prorroga un any el contracte i s'estarà a Barcelona almenys fins el 2024

barcelona
La Fira de Barcelona i la GSMA han arribat a un acord per allargar el contracte del Mobile World Congress (MWC) un any més, és a dir, fins al 2024. La prorroga s'ha signat com a compensació per la cancel·lació de l'edició d'enguany, segons ha avançat l'Ara i ha confirmat l'ACN. La negociació entre les companyies no fa referència a què passarà amb el congrés més enllà del 2024.
L'empresa organitzadora del congrés de telefonia mòbil va suspendre l'edició d'aquest any pel risc de coronavirus i a conseqüència de l'allau de cancel·lacions de les empreses participants. El congrés havia de tenir impacte de gairebé 500 milions d'euros en l'economia de Barcelona i generar 14.100 llocs de treball, sempre segons les estimacions de la pròpia organització. El MWC de 2021 se celebrarà entre l'1 i el 4 de març.
La decisió de cancel·lar el MWC es va anunciar el 12 de febrer, després que desenes de les companyies participants anunciessin que no vindrien a la capital catalana. Ja en aquell moment, la Fira de Barcelona va anunciar la intenció de prorrogar el contracte amb GSMA per allargar el contracte del Mobile.
