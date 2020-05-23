El nombre de morts per Covid-19 cau fins als 34 a Catalunya però els nous contagis continuen per sobre dels 700

Es manté la tendència a la baixa dels morts per coronavirus a Catalunya. En les últimes hores se n'han registrat 34, una de les xifres diàries més baixes des que es va declarar l'estat d'alarma el passat 14 de març. El total de morts al Principat ascendeix a 11.800, segons les noves dades proporcionades per Salut. D'aquestes, 6.589 han mort a un hospital, 3.918 a una residència i 774 al domicili.



En relació als nous casos detectats, en les últimes hores se n'han confirmat 757, una dada lleugerament inferior a la d'aquest divendres (778). Els casos positius arriben als 64.794. A més, hi ha 221.156 casos possibles. Segueix la tendència a la baixa dels pacients de gravetat ingressats a la UCI, que són 214.

Pel que fa a l'Estat espanyol, el Ministeri de Sanitat va informar divendres de 56 morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 8 més que aquest dijous (48) i 446 nous positius confirmats per PCR, 102 més (344). El Ministeri de Sanitat va tornar a incloure les dades de Catalunya, que dijous no constaven per problemes de "validació". L'últim dia hi va haver 123 noves hospitalitzacions i 20 ingressos en UCI, els mateixos que aquest dijous.

Salut assegura que no hi ha cap indici que apunti a un possible rebrot de coronavirus a Catalunya

El ball de xifres entre les proporcionades pel Govern espanyol i les de la Generalitat ha generat polèmica. El director general de Professionals de la Salut de la Generalitat, Marc Ramentol, ha assegurat que no hi ha cap indici que apunti a un possible rebrot de coronavirus a Catalunya després que aquest divendres el director del Centre de Coordinació d’Emergències Sanitàries, Fernando Simón, es mostrés preocupat per una zona concreta del territori que no va revelar. "A dia d'avui no tenim cap dada que ens indiqui que hi ha una situació de possible rebrot epidèmic de gran intensitat en cap territori de Catalunya", ha subratllat Ramentol en una entrevista al 3/24.