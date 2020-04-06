El nombre de víctimes mortals torna a repuntar a l'alça amb 148 noves defuncions a Catalunya

El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dilluns que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.499 positius nous de coronavirus al Principat, 707 més que els comptabilitzats aquest cap de setmana (792), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 28.323. D'altra banda, aquest dilluns han mort 148 persones, mentre que ahir en van traspassar 123. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 2.908 persones en centres hospitalaris. Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.391 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 4.345 són professionals sanitaris. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dilluns un total de 10.738 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19.

D'altra banda, el Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies ha confirmat aquest dilluns que hi ha 1.736 persones que viuen a residències de gent gran que tenen diagnòstic de Covid-19. A més, 393 residents estan hospitalitzats. Des del 15 de març, han mort per coronavirus 909 persones residents, 207 de les quals han traspassat en les darreres 24 hores, segons han informat els mateixos centres al Departament.



D'altra banda, L'Estat espanyol ha sumat aquest dilluns 637 morts per coronavirus i 4.237 positius en les darreres 24 hores i arriba a les 13.055 defuncions i 135.032 afectats. El ministeri de Sanitat xifra en 6.931 les persones ingressades a les Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI) -70 més que el dia anterior-. També s'han donat d'alta 40.437 pacients, 2.357 més respecte a diumenge.

