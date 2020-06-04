Només el 6,1% dels catalans ha passat la Covid-19, segons la segona onada de l’estudi de seroprevalença

Només un 6,1% dels catalans ha generat anticossos de la Covid-19 i, per tant, ha passat malaltia. La xifra baixa al 5,2% en el conjunt de l'Estat. Aquestes són algunes de les principals dades de la segona onada de l’estudi de seroprevalença, que lidera l'Institut de Salut Carlos III, de Madrid. A nivell català, el creixement és tot just de dues dècimes amb relació a la primera onada, el que constata el menor ritme de contagis.



El percentatge més elevat de persones amb anticossos el trobem a la província de Barcelona, amb el 7,4%, mentre que a Lleida se situa en el 3,3%, a Girona en el 3,1% i a Tarragona en l'1,6%. L’estudi, en el qual han participat 63.564 persones que han estat analitzades entre el 18 de maig i l'1 de juny, corrobora –amb un lleuger increment- els resultats obtinguts en la primera ronda. També ha detectat que un 0,8% dels casos que havien donat negatiu en les primeres proves han donat positiu en anticossos en aquesta segona ronda.



A més, l'estudi ha detectat que un 2,8% dels asimptomàtics generen immunitat contra el virus i que un terç dels infectats per la Covid-19 no presenten símptomes de la malaltia.

