L'exconseller rellevarà en el càrrec Mercè Conesa, designada per ell mateix el juliol de 2018. Calvet va intentar ser el candidat efectiu de JxCat a les eleccions del 14 de febrer, però va ser derrotat per Laura Borràs

Damià Calvet en una imatge d'arxiu. ACN

L'exconseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat Damià Calvet serà el nou president del Port de Barcelona, segons ha anunciat aquest dijous al matí el vicepresident del Govern i conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Territori, Jordi Puigneró. Calvet rellevarà Mercè Conesa, designada per ell mateix el juliol de 2018. El traspàs entre Conesa i Calvet s'iniciarà aquest mateix dijous i està previst que s'allargui tot el juliol. Actualment, Calvet és diputat de Junts al Parlament i va quedar fora de l'actual Executiu de Pere Aragonès després de la fusió entre la conselleria de Polítiques Digitals i Territori, departament que va assumir el mateix Puigneró.

A nivell de partit, l'exconseller es va presentar a les primàries de Junts per Catalunya per escollir el candidat a les eleccions del 14 de febrer, però va perdre davant Laura Borràs, actual presidenta del Parlament. Posteriorment el seu nom havia sonat per ser el vicepresident del Govern presidit per Aragonès, però finalment el càrrec va recaure en Jordi Puigneró. A nivell institucional, Calvet va començar la seva carrera com a regidor a Sant Cugat del Vallès i abans de ser conseller va ser secretari de Territori i Mobilitat del Govern (2011–2013) i director de l'Institut Català del Sòl (2013-2018).

