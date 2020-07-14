Estàs llegint: Operació antiterrorista a la Barceloneta

Operació antiterrorista a la Barceloneta

Els Mossos d'Esquadra lideren una operació tutelada per l'Audiència Nacional en la qual s'espera detenir dues persones. L'operatiu es troba al barri de la Barceloneta, 

Fotografia d'arxiu de dos agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra.

Una operació antiterrorista està en marxa aquest dimarts des de les 6.00 h del matí al districte de Ciutat Vella, en concret al barri de la Barceloneta de Barcelona. Els Mossos d'Esquadra fan algunes entrades en un operatiu tutelat per l'Audiència de Barcelona, pel jutjat central d'instrucció número 6. Lidera el dispositiu la Comissaria d'Informació dels Mossos.

Segons han explicat fonts de la investigació a Europa Press, treballen amb la previsió de detenir dues persones.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

