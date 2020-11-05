Operació policial contra diversos directius d'empreses químiques de Tarragona

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut aquest dijous al matí sis directius de les empreses químiques Messer i Carburos Metálicos a Tarragona per presumptes pràctiques empresarials fraudulentes, defraudatòries i corrupció en negocis que haurien comès els responsables d'aquestes dues companyies tarragonines ubicades al polígon petroquímic sud. Entre els arrestats hi ha Rubén Folgado, director tècnic de Messer Ibérica i president de l'Associació Empresarial Química de Tarragona (AEQT), l'associació que representa les principals empreses del territori, segons ha avançat El Periódico i ha confirmat l'ACN.

Segons informen fonts del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), el jutjat d'instrucció 2 de Tarragona té oberta una peça separada, que en aquests moments encara es troba declarada secreta, en el marc de la qual aquest dijous s'han produït les detencions policials. Aquesta peça separada deriva d'una peça principal que es troba oberta per delicte urbanístic, prevaricació i malversació, entre d'altres i on hi ha gairebé una vintena d'investigats. En la peça principal s'investigarien irregularitats en la concessió de llicències d'obres d'una planta de Messer al Morell -l'any 2009 i una posterior ampliació el 2012.

L'Associació Empresarial Química de Tarragona (AEQT) ha anunciat en un comunicat que relleva del càrrec de president de l'entitat a Rubén Folgado. "Davant els fets que han tingut lloc aquest matí, i d'acord amb els estatuts de l'organització, el comitè executiu de l'AEQT ha assumit provisionalment i de forma col·legiada les funcions de la presidència de l’organització per garantir la continuïtat de la seva normal activitat", diu en el comunicat. "Pel que fa al detall dels fets que s'investiguen referents a diferents empreses, l'AEQT no en té cap coneixement ni informació i confia que s'esclareixin al més aviat possible", conclou el text.