El Palau de la Música demana responsabilitats patrimonials a JxCat i el PDeCAT per l'espoli de la institució

El Palau de la Música Catalana ha reclamat a JxCat i al PDeCAT responsabilitats patrimonials amb l'objectiu d'aconseguir el "màxim rescabalament" a les seves arques pel conegut com a cas Palau, pel qual va ser condemnada l'extinta Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC). Els responsables de la institució consideren que JxCat i el PDeCAT són "la continuació de Convergència" i que, per tant, els correspon la responsabilitat econòmica dels fets. Així ho han traslladat a l'Audiència de Barcelona a través d'un escrit de la seva defensa.



El 30 d'abril de l'any passat el Tribunal Suprem va confirmar les condemnes del cas Palau que, entre d'altres coses, sentenciaven l'antiga CDC a abonar 6,6 milions a la institució cultural, després que quedés acreditat que s'havia finançat il·legalment. Amb el temor que el partit, que està en concurs de creditors, no aboni els diners, la defensa del Palau de la Música ha optat per reclamar responsabilitats també al PDeCAT i JxCat. Els béns de l'antiga CDC podrien no servir per cobrir la totalitat del deute.



La portaveu de JxCat, Elsa Artadi, ha explicat aquest dilluns que coneixien la petició des de dissabte, tot i que encara no n'han rebut comunicació oficial, i que estan esperant el període d'al·legacions per tal d'argumentar que la petició "evidentment no és congruent". JxCat reivindica que no és el partit continuador de CDC i esgrimeix que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) va assignar al PDeCAT tots els drets electorals de l'antic partit. "És legítim que es vulgui rescabalar, però s'equivoquen a l'hora d'apuntar a JxCat, que és un partit nou", ha assegurat.

