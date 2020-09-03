El PDeCAT veu com una "purga política" el cessament de Chacón

El PDeCAT ha denunciat que el cessament d'Àngels Chacón -a més dels de Miquel Buch i Mariàngela Vilallonga- respon a una "purga política" a i una operació del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, per intentar "fer desaparèixer" el partit. El portaveu de la formació, Marc Solsona, ha comparegut davant la premsa aquest dijous a la tarda després d'una reunió extraordinària de la direcció, posterior a l'expulsió del Govern dels tres consellers, que han estat rellevats per Ramon Tremosa (Empresa), Miquel Sàmper (Interior) i Àngels Ponsa (Cultura).



Solsona ha lloat la feina de Chacón, la ja exconsellera d'Empresa, l'única dirigent que quedava a l'executiu amb carnet del PDeCAT, i ha assumit que la seva expulsió del Govern ha estat motivada precisament per "militància política". El PDeCAT reunirà els seus diputats al Parlament i al Congrés -4 i 4- per decidir quines funcions tindran a partir d'ara.

El portaveu del partit ha qualificat d'"error" la decisió de Torra de destituir Chacón, Vilallonga i Buch. Segons ha argumentat, "ara és moment de centrar el país", i en canvi la remodelació de l'executiu "no ajuda" en uns "moments d'emergència". Fa dies que associats del PDeCAT impulsen a les xarxes una campanya sota el lema "Centrem el país", per enfortir el partit de cara a unes possibles eleccions on la formació de David Bonvehí hi podria concórrer en solitari. De fet, Chacón sona com a probable cap de llista en cas que sigui així.



Solsona ha constatat que a partir d'avui "queda fora un partit que donava suport al Govern", i que s'ha "volgut silenciar la veu" del PDeCAT. El portaveu del partit ha parlat de "purga política" i d'"operació per intentar fer desaparèixer" el PDeCAT, assenyalant directament el president de la Generalitat. Tot i això, ha advertit que "ni despatxos ni decrets fan desaparèixer partits".

