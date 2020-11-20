Pere Aragonès, confirmat com a candidat d'ERC a la presidència de la Generalitat

barcelona
Com era previsible, ERC ha confirmat Pere Aragonès com a cap de llista per a les eleccions al Parlament del 14 de febrer. D'aquesta manera, l'ara vicepresident del Govern serà el candidat de la formació a la presidència de la Generalitat. El partit independentista l'ha validat després que no s'hagi presentat cap altra candidatura a les primàries. El mateix ha passat amb les caps de llista a Lleida, Girona i Tarragona -Marta Vilalta, Teresa Jordà i Raquel Sans, respectivament- que també han estat ratificades sense competència.
La Comissió de Garanties d'ERC ha verificat les signatures que donaven suport als quatre candidats i, a més, en el cas d'Aragonès ho fa amb rècord d'avals, segons el partit. Segons una nota dels republicans, el coordinador nacional d'Esquerra, Pere Aragonès, ha aconseguit 2.343 signatures d'aval vàlides, que representen un rècord en la història del partit, superant les 2.105 signatures aconseguides per Oriol Junqueras a les eleccions europees del 2019.
Raquel Sans, per la seva banda, ha aconseguit 341 avals vàlids per Tarragona; Marta Vilalta, 225 per Lleida; i Teresa Jordà, 284, a Girona. En tots els casos, s’ha aconseguit el suport de més del 10% de les persones militants a la federació de cadascú. A partir d’ara, el procés intern continua en marxa per triar els membres que hauran d'integrar el conjunt de la llista electoral dels republicans, que haurà de ser ratificada el 12 de desembre pel Consell Nacional de la formació.
