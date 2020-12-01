La plataforma Pedro Álvarez denuncia al Congrés la impunitat de l'assassinat

La plataforma Pedro Álvarez ha denunciat aquest dimarts al Congrés dels Diputats la impunitat de l'assassinat del jove, mort per un tret al cap a l'Hospitalet de Llobregat el 1992. El principal sospitós és un policia nacional, però el cas es va arxivar i l'Audiència de Barcelona va rebutjar recentment que es reobrís.



ERC, En Comú Podem, JxCat i la CUP han donat suport a la reivindicació, encapçalada pel mateix pare del jove, Juanjo Álvarez, qui ha denunciat que cal acabar amb la "impunitat" i ha defensat que cal fer "depuracions" perquè hi ha "infinitat de casos" d'abusos policials i de poder. "Si no hi ha depuracions, no hi haurà solucions", ha dit, acompanyat dels diputats Gabriel Rufián, Jaume Asens, Laura Borràs i Albert Botran.

L'Audiència de Barcelona va desestimar el recurs de la família el passat 5 d'octubre en considerar que el cas ja havia prescrit perquè fa més de vint anys que es va tancar el sumari contra el principal sospitós, un agent de la Policia Nacional, el 1995. La família demanava que el termini comencés a comptar des de l'any 2000, ja que aquell any es va practicar una última diligència, però aquesta va ser contra una altra persona.

El policia, tot i ser detingut i empresonat durant sis dies, el desembre de 1992, va ser posat en llibertat i els tribunals van considerar que no hi havia prou indicis per processar-lo. La família volia que els Mossos empressin la tecnologia actual per aconseguir noves proves sobre l'autoria del crim. En la interlocutòria que desestima la petició de la família, l'Audiència també apunta que, més enllà de la discussió sobre les dates, mai en aquests més de vint anys s'han aportat nous elements que incriminin el policia i que justifiquessin la reobertura del cas: "Aquest cas ha esgotat l'esforç investigador i unes noves diligències serien igualment infructuoses"

