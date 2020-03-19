La policia espanyola buida el CIE de Zona Franca

barcelona
La Policia Nacional ha deixat anar aquesta setmana tots els interns que quedaven al Centre d’Internament d’Estrangers (CIE) de la Zona Franca de Barcelona, davant la impossibilitat de fer-los retornar als seus països a causa de les limitacions de vols i de fronteres pel coronavirus i la incertesa de la durada de l’estat d’alarma.
Ara mateix el centre està buit perquè molt probablement no es podrien complir el termini màxim de 60 dies que tenen per repatriar-los. Amb el permís dels jutges de vigilància del CIE, des de principis de setmana han quedat lliures més d’una vintena d’immigrants, i aquest dijous han quedat en llibertat els últims tres, segons han confirmat fonts policials a l'Agència Catalana de Notícies.
Els col·lectius solidaris amb les persones migrants, que han estat reclamant durant els darrers el tancament d'aquests centres de privació de llibertat, han celebrat que finalment el CIE de Zona Franca hagi quedat buit, però han assenyalat que que seguiran mobilitzats en contra del racisme institucional.
Seguint les ordres de la Direcció General de la Policia, els responsables del CIE de Zona Franca havia demanat autorització als jutges responsables dels tràmits d'expulsió per deixar en llibertat als interns, davant la impossibilitat material que fossin deportats.
Segons fonts consultades per l'agència Efe, cap dels interns del CIE, tenia símptomes d'afectació pel COVID.19.
Dels últims cinc interns del CIE de Barcelona, tres d'ells han abandonat el centre al matí, mentre que els altres dos, als quals es va commutar una condemna a canvi de l'expulsió d'Espanya, a la tarda.
