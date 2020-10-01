La Policia Nacional condecora 17 Mossos d'Esquadra arran de la col·laboració en les protestes post-sentència

La Policia Nacional ha decidit concedir condecoracions a 17 agents Mossos d'Esquadra amb motiu de la celebració del patró de la policia espanyola aquest divendres. Entre els guardonats hi ha part de la cúpula del cos, com el comissari en cap, Eduard Sallent, el cap de la Comissaria General d'Informació, el comissari en cap de Barcelona o el màxim responsable de la Brimo -la unitat antiavalots-, segons ha avançat El País i han confirmat fonts policials a l'ACN.



Les motivacions de les condecoracions no s'han fet públiques encara, però se suposa que és per la col·laboració entre els dos cossos durant les protestes posteriors a la sentència del Tribunal Suprem contra els dirigents independentistes, l'octubre de l'any passat. Els guardons arriben quan les bones relacions entre els dos cossos s'hagin restablert. Durant aquells dies de protestes van compartir centre de comandament i els antiavalots de les dues policies van actuar simultàniament i fins i tot al mateix lloc. La col·laboració va arribar després de dos anys de tensions arran del referèndum de l'1-O, que va provocar molts retrets mutus.



No obstant això, l'acte de lliurament no es farà com altres anys a causa de la pandèmia.

