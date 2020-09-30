El Procicat aplica noves restriccions a Vic i Manlleu, dues de les ciutats amb un major risc de rebrot

El Procicat ha aprovat mesures especials a Vic i Manlleu per reduir l'augment de contagis per la Covid-19, a banda de prorrogar 15 dies les restriccions a Barcelona i part de l'àrea metropolitana, Girona, Salt i alguns municipis de la Noguera. Entre les restriccions que s'aplicaran a Osona -i que ja són vigents a la resta d'àrees mencionades- hi ha, en l'àmbit de l'hostaleria i la restauració, que s'elimina el consum en barra en bars i restaurants, i es limita l'aforament, tant a l'interior com a l'exterior, a un 50%. Pel que fa als actes religiosos i les activitats esportives, s'haurà de limitar l'assistència a la meitat.



A més a més, demanen a la ciutadania que es quedi a casa tant com pugui, redueixi al màxim l'activitat social i limiti els contactes, tant com sigui possible, al grup de convivència habitual. Les mesures entraran en vigor quan es publiquin en el Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC) i s'aplicaran durant 15 dies. A Manlleu ara mateix el risc de rebrot és de 1.008, una de les xifres més altes de Catalunya, mentre que la velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia (Rt) se situa en l'1,32. Pel que fa a Vic, el risc de rebrot és de 602 punts i la Rt d'1,44.



A banda de la supressió del consum en barra i limitar a la meitat l'aforament, el Procicat obliga a tancar bars i restaurants, com a màxim, a l'1 de la matinada. Alhora recomana, sempre que sigui possible, utilitzar el servei a domicili i comandes per emportar. Pel que fa a les activitats culturals d'arts escèniques i musicals, cinema o exposicions tant en recintes estables, com ara teatres, cinemes, carpes de circ o similars, com a l'aire lliure, es podran seguir fent sempre que l'aforament no superi el 70%.

