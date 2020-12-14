El Procicat estudiarà que el confinament de cap de setmana a l'àrea de Barcelona sigui metropolità

El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Sàmper, ha explicat que el Procicat "treballarà durant aquesta setmana" per estudiar la proposta de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona de fer que el confinament de cap de setmana a l'àrea de Barcelona sigui metropolità en comptes de comarcal com a la resta de Catalunya. Aquest proper cap de setmana serà el primer en què el confinament perimetral deixarà de ser municipal per tenir com a límit la comarca de residència.



En declaracions després de la signatura d'un conveni amb l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, el conseller ha demanat "responsabilitat" per Nadal. "A nosaltres se'ns pot enganyar, però al virus no l'enganyarem", ha advertit. Ha reconegut que "és "complicat, és impossible" que els cossos policials puguin controlar que dins les cases es compleixin les restriccions establertes durant les festes.

"Nosaltres tenim la responsabilitat de posar mesures, posar normes, però la corresponsabilitat del seu exercici és de tots. És un tema que hem de vetllar entre tots", ha destacat.

Pel que fa a les mesures de reobertura dels dies que venen, ha afegit que el Govern ha de "congeniar sanitat, salut i economia". Ha explicat que en cas de poder-ho fer, "molt probablement" pagarien el 75% de la facturació al sector de la restauració en comptes de permetre'n la reobertura. "Aquest any hem de fer un Nadal diferent, que esperem que sigui l’últim", ha conclòs.

