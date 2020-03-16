Protesta pacífica d’interns del CIE per exigir una resposta pels efectes del coronavirus

Els interns del CIE de la Zona Franca es troben en "actitud de protesta pacifica" negant-se a entrar al menjador ni volent pujar a les cel·les per exigir una resposta per part de la direcció el centre davant dels efectes del coronavirus. Així ho han assegurat Migra Studium, Tanquem els CIE, Irídia i SOS Racisme, que han reclamat el seu tancament i la posada en llibertat dels interns.



En un comunicat, les quatre entitats han explicat que els interns "són conscients que les deportacions i expulsions ara mateix no es poden fer efectives" per la situació provocada pel Covid-19. Han afegit que "hi ha un risc real" que aquesta protesta legítima "sigui gestionada per part de la policia amb força excessiva o fins i tot amb violència i agressions físiques".



Les entitats signats del comunicat s'han sumat a la petició que aquest diumenge va fer el moviment d'abast estatal No al CIE i han reclamat clausurar el centre d’internament d’estrangers (CIE) de la Zona Franca i alliberar "immediatament" els interns. Han valorat que la crisi pel coronavirus està comportant la presa de decisions polítiques, socials, econòmiques i jurídiques que eren "impensables" fa unes setmanes i la declaració de l'Estat d'Alarma n'és un exemple. Per això, han afirmat que els polítiques migratòries i els CIE "no podien quedar al marge" i s'estan veient afectats, per exemple perquè les expulsions "resulten, ara per ara, impossibles", pel bloqueig tècnic de mitjans transports i creuament de fronteres.

En aquest sentit, han recordat que fins a 196 països han vetat l'entrada de viatgers procedents de l'Estat espanyol, entre ells el Marroc, país al que es fan la major part de les expulsions i devolucions d'estrangers. Per això, davant la impossibilitat de fer aquestes expulsions i devolucions, els CIE són dispositius "ineficients i sense objecte" que no poden complir el propòsit per al que van ser creats. Les entitats han assegurat que actualment l'internament "comporta un patiment inútil i un recurs no solament il·legítim, sinó totalment injustificat".



A més, han recordat que hi ha un "dèficit sistèmic i habitual de l'assistència sanitària, de les mesures d'higiene i de les condicions de vida a l'interior del CIE". Han afegit que el servei sanitari del CIE recorre sistemàticament als recursos públics d'urgències hospitalàries, recursos "que es troben sotmesos a forta demanda i pressió des de fa dies". A més, han alertat que el personal que treballa al CIE no està exempt de ser transmissor o receptor del virus.

