Puigdemont defensa el dret a l'autodeterminació al Parlament Europeu: "És la fórmula més democràtica"

Carles Puigdemont s'estrena com a eurodiputat amb la primera intervenció al Parlament Europeu: "Catalunya és un afer intern de la Unió Europea", ha afirmat. Ho ha fet durant el debat posterior a la presentació de la presidència de torn dels pròxims sis mesos, que recaurà a Croàcia. Puigdemont ha afirmat a la cambra que la Unió Europea "ha d'avançar per trobar mecanismes democràtics comuns" pel conflicte català i que "la repressió no pot ser una solució acceptable".



L'expresident català ha afirmat que "els polítics europeus ara han de parlar i demostrar al món que hi ha una manera millor de fer les coses" i ha finalitzat la seva intervenció fent un al·legat en favor de la celebració d'un referèndum: "El dret a l'autodeterminació és la manera més democràtica per resoldre els conflictes territorials, no només a Europa, també a tot el món".



Puigdemont, a més, també ha interpel·lat els representants croates a la cambra amb motiu de la presa de possessió del Govern de torn. Ha recordat que Croàcia "és un estat petit que ha obtingut la seva independència" fa poc, i ha assegurat que es tracta "d'un membre fiable de la Unió".



Puigdemont vol visitar els presos

Aquest mateix dimarts Puigdemont ha avançat que, juntament amb el també eurodiputat Toni Comín -que intervindrà a la cambra aquesta tarda-, volen visitar els presos polítics el 23 i 24 de febrer: "Treballem per això, de fet hauríem de poder fer-ho", ha assegurat en una entrevista a Rac 1.



En aquesta línia, Puigdemont vol demanar al Parlament Europeu si la immunitat com a eurodiputat, aplicable a tot l'àmbit territorial de la Unió Europea, no compta a l'Estat espanyol, ja que tem que si travessa la frontera sigui detingut tot i ser representant comunitari.