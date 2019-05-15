Junts per Catalunya ha presentat una querella als jutjats de Madrid per la presumpta prevaricació contra els vocals de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) Carlos Vidal i Andrés Betancor per la decisió de l'òrgan d'intentar excloure Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí de la llista de les eleccions europees.



A la querella, la formació ha al·legat que es dirigeix l'acció contra Vidal i Betancor perquè els dos "són membres de la JEC a proposta dels dos partits polítics que van presentar les dues queixes davant d'aquest òrgan, perquè fossin exclosos", en referència al PP i Ciutadans, respectivament.

Sobre la decisió d'excloure'ls -que va ser posteriorment revocada per un jutjat contenciós de Madrid a instàncies del Tribunal Suprem-, ha indicat que va ser "dictada pels dos querellats, contaminats prèviament per les seves respectives posicions ideològiques i polítiques així com per la seva proximitat als partits polítics que van instar l'exclusió dels tres primers candidats de la coalició querellant", i que va ser contrària a les disposicions legals.



Qui també s'ha referit als vocals de la JEC ha estat el president Quim Torra, qui aquest matí ha declarat al TSJC per presumpta desobediència a la Junta per no retirar llaços grocs en campanya electoral. Torra ha dit que "Ciutadans i el PP ho han portat tot a la JEC perquè compten amb els serveis d'Andrés Betancor i Carlos Vidal" i ha acusat l'organisme elecetoral de "parcialitat manifesta i intencionalitat política més clara" quan es tracta dels inependentistes.