Puigdemont veu "imprescindible" un mediador a la taula de diàleg entre governs

L'expresident Carles Puigdemont ha assegurat que el Govern de Pedro Sánchez ha perdut "crèdit" amb la polèmica de la reforma laboral i veu "imprescindible" un mediador per a la taula de diàleg entre governs per afrontar el conflicte polític. "Algú creu que si s'arriba a un acord amb Sánchez, no passarà el mateix que amb Bildu?", ha dit en una trobada amb mitjans catalans organitzada per l'Eurocambra i el Col·legi de Periodistes. El líder de JxCat defensa la figura d'un relator o mediador per "arribar a bon port" en les negociacions amb l'Estat.



D'altra banda, Puigdemont ha avisat que per als catalans la preocupació ara "no és la data de les eleccions". Tot i això, ha recordat que la decisió és del president Quim Torra. De cara als nous comicis, Puigdemont ha assegurat que el debat sobre qui encapçalarà la llista de JxCat "no està obert". "Aquesta és una decisió que no està presa per part de ningú", ha aclarit. El líder del partit ha apostat per "superar les lògiques estrictes de partits" i anar "més enllà del que decideixi l'executiva nacional d'un partit".

"Estratègia compartida" de l'independentisme

Puigdemont ha assegurat que per arribar a la independència cal trobar "la manera d'anar amb una estratègia compartida" entre partits per "accelerar els camins marcats per l'1-O". Si bé ha admès les "dificultats polítiques" del moviment independentista, ha afirmat que la voluntat de la gent continua intacta. En el context de la crisi del coronavirus i el procés d'integració europea, Puigdemont ha defensat que "allò que romandrà sempre seran les nacions". "L'obsolescència de l'estat-nació és una oportunitat per a les nacions de veritat", ha dit



Finalment, també s'ha pronunciat sobre la destitució de Diego Pérez de los Cobos com a màxim responsable de la Guàrdia Civil a Madrid. "Han tastat la seva pròpia medicina", ha dit sobre el Govern espanyol, defensant que no l'haurien d'haver renovat en el càrrec i que hauria de rendir comptes amb la justícia per l'1-O.

