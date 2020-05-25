Marlaska destitueix l'excoordinador del dispositiu policial durant l'1-O

El ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha destituït al cap de la Comandància de la Guàrdia Civil a Madrid, el coronel Diego Pérez dels Cobos, per "pèrdua de confiança". Així ho han manifestat a Efe fonts del Ministeri, que no han revelat els motius pels quals aquest departament ha perdut la confiança en el coronel. Pérez dels Cobos va coordinar el dispositiu policial amb motiu del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017 a Catalunya, ja que en aquell moment era el director del Gabinet de Coordinació i Estudis dependent de la Secretaria d'Estat de Seguretat.

Durant el judici en l'Audiència Nacional sobre el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, el coronel es va mostrar molt crític amb el major dels Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero. Va manifestar que si ell hagués tingut comandament sobre la policia catalana, la seva primera decisió hauria estat "apartar al major" perquè estava "permanentment posant pals a les rodes" de l'operatiu per tractar d'impedir la votació.

Així mateix, en la seva declaració davant el Tribunal Suprem sobre aquests fets, Pérez dels Cobos va assenyalar que en la jornada de l'1 d'octubre "no li arribaven detalls de les actuacions", i va ser incapaç de respondre a diverses qüestions concretes sobre els mètodes utilitzats contra els ciutadans que van anar a votar aquell dia, encara que era el màxim responsable de l'operatiu policial.



Encara que no es coneixen més detalls, el cessament coincideix amb altres fets. Segons ha informat ABC, el ministre hauria perdut la confiança en el coronel per no haver estat informat de la recerca judicial que es duu a terme sobre l'expansió del coronavirus a Madrid.

Al juliol de 2006, el coronel es va incorporar com a assessor al Gabinet del llavors ministre, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. Posteriorment, al juliol de 2011, en assumir la cartera Antonio Camacho, seria designat com a director del Gabinet de Coordinació i Estudis. Posteriorment, va mantenir la confiança dels exministres d'Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz i Juan Ignacio Zoido.

