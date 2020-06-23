Estàs llegint: Una quarta comarca aragonesa retrocedeix a la fase 2

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

CORONAVIRUS CATALUNYA

Una quarta comarca aragonesa retrocedeix a la fase 2

Es tracta del Baix Aragó-Casp, que se suma a les tres que ho van fer aquest dilluns per diversos rebrots. També se'n va detectar un a una residència de gent gran a Lleida, amb 18 persones afectades, 13 avis i cinc treballadors.

Imatge exterior de la residència Castrillon de Lleida. InfroResidencias
Imatge exterior de la residència Castrillon de Lleida. InfroResidencias

barcelona

Actualizado:

públic i agències

La comarca del Baix Aragó-Casp, a la província de Saragossa, retrocedeix a la fase 2 de la desescalada per un brot de coronavirus que, en principi, afecta a unes onze persones, segons han confirmat fonts del Govern aragonès. Ho fa un dia després que les comarques del Baix Cinca i La Llitera, a la Franja de Ponent, i a la del Cinca Mitjà, totes a la província aragonesa d'Osca, i el mateix dia que el Departament de Salut ha confirmat un brot de coronavirus a la residència de gent gran Castrillón, a Lleida, que ha afectat 18 persones, 13 residents i cinc treballadors.

Aquest retrocés implica recuperar mesures com el màxim del 50 % d'aforament als interiors dels establiments de la restauració, la prohibició de l'ús de les barres dels bars i un terç a l'aforament de les piscines, i es recomana als residents que no surtin de la unitat territorial.

Rebrot  a una residència de gent gran a Lleida

Pel que fa al brot a Lleida, segons informacions publicades pel diari Segre, el passat dimecres 17 de juny es van detectar diverses persones del geriàtric amb simptomatologia, pel que Salut va ordenar fer la prova PCR a empleats i usuaris.

Atenció primària de Lleida ja està fent un reforç d'infermeria i auxiliar d'infermeria a la residència amb el suport a la sectorització i amb l'aïllament corresponent. Salut Pública també ha fet una formació específica a la plantilla per tal d'aplicar les mesures corresponents i el correcte ús d'equips de protecció individuals (EPI).

Etiquetas
El Quinze, 38

selección público