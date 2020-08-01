La querella d'Òmnium contra el rei emèrit per la corrupció, en mans de Marchena

El Tribunal Suprem ha designat Manuel Marchena com el magistrat competent per decidir l'admissió a tràmit o no de la querella presentada per Òmnium Cultural contra el rei emèrit, Joan Carles I, pels presumptes delictes de corrupció, frau fiscal i blanqueig de capitals. Una designació que ha avançat aquest dissabte Òmnium, que recorda que Marchena és el mateix magistrat que ha condemnat a 9 anys de presó Jordi Cuixart, així com a la resta de polítics independentistes en el judici de l'1-O. "Ens temem que estem davant d'una nova maniobra dels poders de l'Estat per protegir-se", ha assegurat el vicepresident d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri. "Qui millor per protegir la monarquia i els poders de l'Estat que Marchena?", s'ha qüestionat en veu alta Mauri.

"Es tracta d'un jutge que ha comès greus vulneracions de drets fonamentals per intentar acabar amb l'independentisme", ha sentenciat el vicepresident d'Òmnium Cultural, que acusa Marchena d'haver encapçalat al Suprem l'any 2019 un judici contra Cuixart, Sánchez i la resta de presos polítics "amb una clara manca de garanties i on es van vulnerar drets fonamentals com el de la llibertat d'expressió, el de llibertat ideològica o el de reunió pacífica". De fet, Òmnium ja va acusar l'Estat de "vulneració flagrant" de drets fonamentals en el seu escrit de defensa, on denunciava que el magistrat Marchena pilotava un "judici sense garanties amb la vulneració de drets fonamentals, la presència d'un partit d'ultradreta com Vox d'acusació popular i l'aplicació d'un dret processal d'excepció".



La piulada en què Òmnium ha donat a conèixer la decisió del poder judicial espanyol acaba amb una lapidària frase: "Les clavegueres de l'Estat no han deixat de fer pudor. Fem-les caure! http://coronaciao.cat"