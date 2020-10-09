Quim Arrufat nega que una de les dues denuncies que va rebre fos una agressió masclista 

L'exdiputat de la CUP Quim Arrufat ha explicat que el presumpte cas d'agressió sexual pel qual va ser expedientat per la formació sorgeix d'una denúncia d'una noia que, fa tres anys, "en el marc d'una conversa telefònica va percebre que l'estava amenaçant". En un vídeo difós a les xarxes, Arrufat ha detallat que no tenia la intenció d'amenaçar-la " i que "no entenia perquè era acceptat com a violència masclista". En aquest sentit, Arrufat ha declarat que les informacions que l'acusen de l'agressió i que considera incorrectes fa temps que el "persegueixen".

"No soc un agressor", ha assegurat. Malgrat la investigació interna i el fet que el van apartar de la vida pública i el van fer anar al psicòleg, ha dit, el febrer passat va haver de fer "un acte de gran humiliació" renunciant a la seva militància. Mentre que ha reconegut que l'any 2014 va causar "involuntàriament dolor" a una dona, ha dit veure "intencionalitat i bel·ligerància" en la publicació del cas, ja que el partit resol aquests casos amb "confidencialitat i secretisme". "Algú ha utilitzat fraudulentament els protocols i mecanismes dels que la CUP s'ha dotat", ha assegurat Arrufat.



Arrufat tenia una denúncia interna dins de la formació per agressió sexual i una altra per abús sexual quan va decidir abandonar el partit el 2019, segons va avançar el diari Ara. Segona la informació, una noia va denunciar internament Arrufat per agressió sexual la tardor del 2014, quan encara era diputat al Parlament. En aquell any, però, els protocols interns de la CUP per afrontar les agressions sexistes encara no estaven vigents, i es va crear una comissió informal per tractar el cas. El 2019 va rebre una nova denúncia, aquest cop per abús.

