El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha demanat a la Junta Electoral Provincial (JEP) de Barcelona que no executi la decisió de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de retirar-li la credencial de diputat del Parlament i inhabilitar-lo, perquè presentarà un recurs al Tribunal Suprem.



En un escrit que ha enviat aquest dissabte a la JEP, Torra ha anunciat la seva intenció de presentar un recurs contenciós administratiu "de protecció de drets fonamentals" davant el Suprem, pel que demana una mesura cautelar de suspendre la resolució de la JEC.



Torra, que en una declaració institucional el divendres ja va instar que segueix exercint com a president de la Generalitat i que només el Parlament el pot destituir, defensa a l'escrit que la decisió de la JEC suposa una "vulneració" dels seus drets fonamentals.

Concentracions de suport a Torra

Aquest dissabte, les mobilitzacions ciutadanes en suport a Torra segueixen convocant-se. Òmnium Cultural ha convocat una concentració davant el Parlament de Catalunya a les 16.30 h coincidint amb el ple extraordinari convocat per discutir i votar sobre la inhabilitació del president: "Els poders de l'Estat no poden inhabilitar la democràcia. Només el Parlament escull el president de la Generalitat", diu l'organització.



Aquest matí, també s'han concentrat uns 500 independentistes davant la Prefectura de la Policia Nacional a la Via Laietana de Barcelona. L'ANC ha convocat la mobilització sota el lema "N'estem fins als nassos", fent una crida que tots els assistents portessin un nas de pallasso postís.