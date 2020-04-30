'El Quinze' no es resigna al silenci que imposa la covid-19

El Quinze torna i es troba de nou a disposició dels seus lectors a partir d’aquest divendres, 1 de maig.



Torna amb informació sobre els principals interrogants del moment, entre ells els que hem plantejat en entrevista a la consellera de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Alba Vergés. La titular de Salut revela el deteriorament profund de relacions amb el Ministeri de Sanitat, dirigit per Salvador Illa, i reconeix, entre altres perills, la possibilitat de rebrots de la malaltia en les pròximes setmanes.

Els convidem a la lectura i la descàrrega d'aquest i altres continguts en aquest número d'El Quinze, a través d’aquest ENLLAÇ.



La redacció i els col·laboradors de Públic mantenen el confinament però no han deixat de treballar per obtenir, seleccionar, processar i difondre informació útil per a la ciutadania a través de Público i Públic, però el respecte per les mesures de distanciament físic entre persones van aconsellar la interrupció de la distribució presencial en paper d’El Quinze als més de cinquanta punts de l’àrea metropolitana de Barcelona on es realitzava puntualment.

No volem deixar passar més temps però sense posar de nou en circulació el nostre setmanari. La distribució a carrers i places encara no és possible. No ho és mentre la crisi de la covid-19 obligui a mantenir mesures estrictes d'aïllament de la ciutadania. Esperem que aviat podrem tornar a lliurar exemplars a primera hora del matí de tots els divendres. Mentrestant, però, El Quinze plantarà cara als efectes nocius del coronavirus a l’àmbit que li pertoca, el de la comunicació, amb un esforç d’àmplia difusió dels seus continguts a través de mitjans digitals.



Reprenem doncs la distribució del setmanari, sense trencar el confinament, amb una edició en un format PDF, amb un disseny prou clar, que permetrà una lectura tranquil·la, senzilla i amena de continguts informatius d’actualitat, elaborats amb el màxim rigor i amb voluntat de contribuir a la difusió de coneixement sobre les qüestions del nostre temps.

