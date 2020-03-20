'El Quinze' s'atura provisionalment per complir amb el confinament

barcelona
La redacció del diari Públic i els seus col·laboradors realitzen la seva tasca informativa complint estrictament amb les mesures de seguretat dictades per les administracions i, en particular, el confinament absolut que demana la Generalitat de Catalunya. L'anomenat 'teletreball' s'ha convertit en norma de comportament i això impedeix cobertures presencials de les notícies i les activitats fora dels domicilis, entre elles la publicació d'El Quinze, que des del passat 28 de febrer va passar a editar-se i distribuir-se amb periodicitat setmanal a l'àrea metropolitana de Barcelona.
Es tracta d'una interrupció temporal en l'edició d'aquest setmanari gratuït d'informació d'actualitat. Una aturada que es mantindrà mentre la crisi del COVID-19 obligui a mantenir mesures estrictes d'aïllament de la ciutadania. Cal evitar les sortides al carrer i mantenir la distància entre persones i això, malauradament, podria resultar en aquests moments incompatible amb la distribució d'El Quinze.
L'equip de professionals que treballen a Públic segueix compromès, al costat dels seus col·laboradors, amb la seva tasca, especialment en les actuals circumstàncies, en les quals el periodisme ben exercit resulta indispensable per donar a conèixer informació útil al conjunt de la societat.
El Quinze tornarà a ser present a la cita amb els seus lectors, cada divendres, a desenes de punts de distribució de Barcelona i les poblacions del seu entorn en el moment en el qual sigui possible fer-ho sense transgredir les normes difoses per les autoritats sanitàries.
