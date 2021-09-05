Unes 300 persones s'han concentrat aquest diumenge a Barcelona per reclamar la reforma del reglament d'estrangeria, a què es va comprometre el Ministeri d'Inclusió i Migracions i que ha de facilitar regularitzar la situació dels menors que han migrat sols i dels joves extutelats.



La concentració, convocada per la coordinadora Obrim Fronteres, ha tingut lloc primer davant de la seu de la Unió Europea, al passeig de Gràcia, i després ha marxat fins a la delegació del Govern espanyol, on un dels lemes que s'ha repetit ha estat "Papers per als nens". La protesta també ha servit per denunciar l'actuació del ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, en la devolució dels menors a Ceuta, que l'Audiència Nacional està investigant.



Unes 300 persones han participat a la protesta, segons dades facilitades per la Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona (GUB). Més de 80 entitats i col·lectius i més de 250 persones han signat un manifest amb motiu de la convocatòria i en què expressen el "profund malestar davant de les informacions que indiquen que el Ministeri de l'Interior ha decidit frenar" la reforma del reglament, que ha de facilitar que infants i adolescents que han migrat sols tinguin més fàcil el pas a la vida adulta.

