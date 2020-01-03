El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha denunciat la voluntat d'organismes de l'Estat de "voler treure i posar presidents sense tenir en compte la democràcia" i ha demanat la convocatòria urgent d'un ple extraordinari per aquest dissabte del Parlament de Catalunya per tractar sobre la inhabilitació decidida per la Junta Electoral Central (JEC). Mentre la cambra legislativa que representa la població catalana no digui el contrari continuarà "essent diputat i president de Catalunya", ha dit en una declaració institucional després de mantenir una reunió extraordinària amb tots els consellers del seu Govern.

"Només em pot inhabilitar el Parlament de Catalunya", ha reiterat. "Presentaré tots els recursos possibles", "arribarem fins el final per defensar les institucions de Catalunya, a l'Estat i a Europa", ha anunciat.



Torra també ha carregat contra la decisió de la JEC d'impedir la presa de possessió d'Oriol Junqueras de la seva acta com a diputat Parlament Europeu. "Hauria d'estar ja lliure i exercint com a representant".



Ha agraït el suport rebut per part de forces polítiques, entitats i ciutadania i ha assegurat que el seu "compromís amb Catalunya és ferm. "Avui es vol alterar la voluntat democràtica del poble", ha conclòs.