Reducció dràstica de noves víctimes mortals per la Covid-19

El Departament de Salut ha informat que aquest dimarts s'han confirmat 1.308 casos nous de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 a Catalunya, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 36.505. La dada s'ha triplicat respecte aquest dilluns, quan es va registrar la xifra més baixa de nous casos des del 17 de març (471). Les morts per coronavirus han registrat una reducció dràstica, amb 90 en les últimes 24 hores, un nombre considerablement inferior al d'aquest dilluns (128). El total de defuncions és de 3.756 persones.



Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.789 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 5.656 són professionals sanitaris, 54 més que aquest dilluns. Un total de 16.651 persones han rebut l'alta hospitalària, 684 en les últimes 24 hores.



El nombre de morts a l'Estat ha tornat a repuntar aquest dimarts amb 567 defuncions en 24 hores, que ja sumen 18.056. La xifra suposa un increment del 3,2% respecte d’aquest dilluns, tot i que es manté entre les més baixes des del 24 de març. En total, a l’estat espanyol ja hi ha 172.541 casos confirmats per la Covid-19, 3.045 més que ahir i un 1,8% més que fa un dia. Pel que fa al nombre de curats, ja s’han donat d’alta 67.504 persones des que va començar la pandèmia, 2.777 més que ahir. La comunitat de Madrid continua essent la més afectada per la malaltia amb 48.048 dels positius totals, 6.568 morts i 26.247 curats.