El president del Govern, Pere Aragonès, i el president de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, han acordat crear una "aliança pràctica" per reclamar a l'Estat un finançament "just" i captar fons europeus. Els dos caps dels executius s'han reunit aquest dimecres al Palau de la Generalitat Valenciana i, en una roda de premsa conjunta posterior, han explicat el seu compromís per treballar en "projectes compartits", com ara per la gestió dels fons europeus contra la Covid-19, i lluitar contra l'"infrafinançament" de les dues autonomies. Aragonès ha insistit que prioritza la taula de diàleg amb l'Estat, però ha garantit un treball de "llaços compartits" amb Puig per ajudar en els recursos del País Valencià.



Aragonès ha tornat a reclamar la consolidació dels fons Next Generation de l'Estat. El president del Govern i el cap de l'executiu valencià s'han compromès a teixir una "defensa conjunta" per exigir més transferències dels recursos procedents de Brussel·les per pal·liar els efectes de la pandèmia. En aquesta línia, Aragonès i Puig han concretat avui la creació d'un "grup de treball consolidat" per demanar més ajuts europeus.

Sobre la taula de diàleg, que s'ha de reunir a finals de la setmana que ve, Aragonès ha insistit que la trobada ha de ser "prou important" com perquè hi hagi la "màxima implicació" de tothom, en referència a la presència del president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez -encara no confirmada. Els presidents català i valencià també han reiterat l'enèsim reclam del Corredor Mediterrani.

"Cooperar més"

De la seva banda, Puig ha subratllat la intenció de "cooperar més" entre les dues administracions autonòmiques, ja que "no té sentit" l'"allunyament institucional" que hi ha hagut fins ara. "És l'hora dels ponts", ha constatat el president valencià. "Tenim projectes diferents, es tracta de sumar en allò que es pugui coincidir", ha afegit Puig. El president valencià també ha advertit que no es recuperarà "res" des del "frontisme" sinó a través "d'aliances diverses i plurals".

