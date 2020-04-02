Un relator del Consell d'Europa reclama a l'Estat espanyol alliberar els presos polítics pel coronavirus

barcelonaActualizado:
El ponent de l'informe del Consell d'Europa (CoE) sobre polítics empresonats, Boriss Cilevics, ha reclamat a Espanya alliberar els presos polítics pel coronavirus. El letó socialista defensa que els líders independentistes no representen una "amenaça" per a ningú.
"El fet mateix de la seva detenció causa preocupació, però la crisi de la Covid-19 hauria de promoure definitivament la seva posada en llibertat", ha assegurat en un comunicat. El relator també ha demanat l'alliberament d'opositors i periodistes a Turquia.
Cilevics assegura que després d'haver-se reunit "personalment" amb els presos al febrer està "plenament convençut" que no suposen "cap amenaça per a ningú". Per això, reclama a Espanya que inclogui els independentistes en les mesures d'alliberament. "És la decisió correcta davant l'amenaça que suposa la propagació del coronavirus a les presons", afirma. Cilevics està preparant un informe sobre la situació dels presos a Espanya i Turquia i té previst publicar-lo a finals d'any.
