Un jutjat de Barcelona ha condemnat deu estudiants per un delicte de desobediència greu a l'autoritat i n'ha absolt un per una acció de protesta a la Secretaria d'Universitats per reclamar la rebaixa de taxes. La condemna comporta una multa total de 10.800 euros, a 1.080 per cap. Els fets es remunten al 15 de març del 2018, quan tots ells van participar en una acció per exigir al Govern una baixada del 30% de les taxes universitàries i l'equiparació dels preus de graus i màsters.



El jutjat justifica la multa per haver desatès l'ordre dels agents de la policia que els ordenaven alliberar-se de les cadenes que els lligaven a la porta de l'edifici en qüestió. Al document, el jutjat situa els fets al voltant de les 8 del matí, quan el grup d'estudiants van bloquejar la porta d'accés de la Secretaria d'Universitats amb una cadena metàl·lica, "impossibilitant" l'accés dels usuaris i treballadors. La sentència també sosté que els manifestants van envair la calçada "paralitzant" el trànsit de persones i vehicles en aquesta via.

En aquest sentit, explica que un cop van arribar els agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra, els van sol·licitar, tant individualment, com a través d'un megàfon, que abandonessin el lloc. La gran majoria de manifestants, assenyala, van marxar del lloc, a excepció dels condemnats, que van decidir "impossibilitar" la seva retirada i forçant que la policia els alliberés dels seus encadenaments "voluntaris". Un fet que, subratlla, va demorar el restabliment de la circulació de vehicles i persones fins passada la 1 del migdia.



El grup de suport La Pública a Judici i l'organització antirepressiva Alerta Solidària han emès un comunicat en què critiquen la condemna però, alhora, destaquen que les accions de protesta del moviment estudiantil van acabar forçant que, finalment, el Govern aprovés rebaixar un 30% les taxes universitària el 30 de juny de l'any passat.

