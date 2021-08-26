El tribunal d'Edimburg ha decidit aquest dijous tancar definitivament el cas per la petició d'extradició de l'exconsellera Clara Ponsatí, actualment eurodiputada per Junts i resident a Bèlgica. Segons ha explicat l'advocat de Ponsatí, Aamer Anwar, el tribunal considera que Ponsatí ja no està sota la seva jurisdicció i que, per tant, cal finalitzar el procés judicial per extradir-la a Espanya. El cas a Escòcia portava obert més de tres anys, però el novembre del 2019 el tribunal d'Edimburg ja va permetre a Ponsatí recuperar el seu passaport i viatjar a l'estranger.

Anwar ha explicat que el tribunal "ja havia anticipat que Clara Ponsatí ja no estava sota la jurisdicció d'Escòcia" i aquest matí "s'ha acordat que ha de deixar de ser una persona buscada i que els processos judicials per la seva extradició s'han de tancar definitivament". "Totes i cadascunes de les vegades que Clara Ponsatí i la resta d'exiliats s'han enfrontat a l'Estat espanyol, han guanyat, mentre que Espanya ha fracassat en el seu intent d'esclafar les ambicions del poble català", ha afirmat l'advocat.



Segons ell, l'Estat "no ha presentat cap argument racional" per justificar la "criminalització" del moviment independentista.

