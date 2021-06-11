El sector de l'oci nocturn ha anunciat aquest divendres la seva reobertura a partir del 21 de juny, uns dies abans de la revetlla de Sant Joan. En un comunicat després de la reunió amb el Govern, la patronal Fecasarm ha explicat que podran obrir fins a les 3.30 hores, amb mitja hora més per buidar les sales. El sector ha indicat que es permetrà l'ús de la pista de ball sense distància. Només es podrà consumir mentre s'està assegut. Hi haurà un 50% d'aforament màxim a l'interior i el 100% a l'exterior.



Fecasarm celebra que finalment el Govern permeti la reobertura, tot i que havia demanat que fos abans del 21. El Gremi d'Empresaris de Discoteques de Barcelona i Província alerta que l'aforament es reduirà si cal posar taules i cadires. Fecasarm ha titllat la reunió d'"històrica" després que justament aquest divendres el BOE publiqués la resolució del Ministeri de Sanitat que dona facultats a les comunitats per decidir sobre la reobertura de l'oci nocturn. L'acord ha de passar pel Procicat.

La patronal ha celebrat que es permeti l'ús de la pista de ball, amb mascareta però sense distància. No s'hi podrà consumir. Des del Gremi de Discoteques de Barcelona i Província han afegit que només es podrà beure si s'està assegut, en grups de sis persones en interiors i de 10 a l'exterior. En aquest punt, des del gremi han alertat que això farà que l'aforament acabi sent en la pràctica del 30%. Hi haurà venda anticipada i s'haurà de fer un control de la traçabilitat de totes les persones que entrin.



Les discoteques de més de 500 metres quadrats hauran de perimetrar la pista de ball. Ramon Mas, secretari general del gremi, ha indicat que estan "contents" per aquest "primer pas", tot i que esperen més flexibilitzacions més endavant. Segons ell, hi ha el compromís de revisar les condicions cada 15 dies.



David López, president de Fecasarm i de l'Associació Front Marítim Barceloneta, també ha aplaudit la reobertura, però ha incidit en la importància d'aquesta revisió cada 15 dies d'acord amb l'evolució de les dades sanitàries. "Els empresaris arrosseguen molts deutes i han de poder aprofitar la temporada al màxim", ha dit.

