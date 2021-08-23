barcelonaActualizado:
El toc de queda continuarà vigent només a 19 municipis, entre els quals no hi ha Barcelona ni la resta de grans ciutats catalans. Així ho ha decidit aquest dilluns al matí el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), que ha tombat la petició del Govern d'ampliar la mesura per donar cobertura a un total de 62 municipis. Fonamentalment, el Govern demanava que el toc de queda s'imposés a tots els municipis de més de 20.000 habitants amb una incidència acumulada a set dies de més de 125 casos per 100.000 habitants, a banda dels de menor població amb una incidència superior als 250 casos. El tribunal només manté el toc de queda pels que tenen una incidència acumulada de més de 250 contagis.
El TSJC considera que darrere la resolució del Govern hi ha la idea que "el manteniment de la seguretat i l'ordre públic és finalitat del toc de queda" en els municipis més grans i "en especial, limitar las interacciones socials i el fenomen del 'botellón'''. El tribunal recull que el control de les interaccions socials "no és cap criteri sanitari estrictament considerat". A més, destaca que alguns municipis ara ja han baixat dels 125 casos per 100.000 habitants en els darrers 7 dies, de manera que "resultaria encara més innecessari i desproporcionat", argumenta.
