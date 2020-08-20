Retrat del rei emèrit al Parc de la Barceloneta

L'artista italià TVBoy ha retratat el rei emèrit Joan Carles I en la intervenció efímeraViatjant com un rei en un mur del Parc de la Barceloneta de Barcelona, on el monarca apareix somrient i vestit com un turista. Du barret, bermudes una colorista camisa i uns auriculars al coll, i a la mà hi porta un bitllet per a un vol d'última hora cap als Emirats Àrabs Units. El grafiter, establert a Barcelona, ha pintat una motxilla de viatge al costat de la silueta del rei plena de bitllets sobresortint. Tant la fiscalia suïssa com la del Tribunal Suprem espanyol investiguen el rei emèrit per presumptes negocis irregulars. Concretament, per suposadament haver rebut comissions per la construcció de l'AVE a La Meca, a l'Aràbia Saudita.

Aquest dibuix efímer arriba pocs dies després que la Casa Reial confirmés que Joan Carles I es troba als Emirats Àrabs Units des del 3 d'agost, després de dues setmanes de silenci sobre el destí de l'emèrit.



Durant quinze dies s'ha especulat sobre el destí de l'exmonarca davant la manca de confirmació oficial per part de Casa Reial i del govern espanyol.

