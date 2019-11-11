Rivera presenta la seva dimissió després de la batacada electoral de Cs

El líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, ha presentat la seva dimissió com a president de Ciutadans després de la patacada electoral. En les eleccions d'aquest diumenge, el partit ha passat de 57 a 10 escons en el Congrés. El dirigent - l'únic president des de l'any 2006- ha anunciat, a més, que no recollirà el seu escó de diputat i que abandona la vida política: "Vull ser feliç", ha dit. El partit queda en mans d'una gestora que fins que es designi qui agafa les regnes del projecte.



"Dimiteixo com a president de Ciutadans perquè aquest projecte, en un congrés extraordinari, esculli el seu rumb i el seu futur", ha assenyalat un visible emocionat Rivera, després d'un llarg aplaudiment per part de treballadors i càrrecs del partit. "No es pot assumir ser diputat d'un Congrés només per una nòmina, ser diputat no és una nòmina, és un honor, jo no veig coherència amb els meus valors i pel bé d'aquest país és el moment de cedir el relleu, de deixar passar un altre diputat que li apassioni com jo el que he fet aquests quatre anys".

