S'accelera la caiguda de les morts per coronavirus a Catalunya, tot i un repunt dels casos nous

barcelona
El dia abans que Barcelona i les dues regions metropolitanes entressin a la fase 1 del desconfinament, a Catalunya les funeràries van notificar 13 noves morts per coronavirus, 22 menys que el dia anterior. Segons el comunicat del Departament de Salut, el total de víctimes des de l'esclat de la pandèmia s'eleva a 11.848. Les dades de diumenge corresponen a les morts notificades durant la jornada, cosa que no significa que s'hagin produït durant les últimes 24 hores. De fet, de moment durant el diumenge hi ha una única defunció confirmada. En qualsevol cas, no es notificaven unes xifres tan baixes des d'abans del primer decret d'estat d'alarma, a mitjans de març.
En canvi, les darreres 24 hores s'ha notificat un increment dels casos positius de Covid-19, amb 242, clarament per sobre dels 24 de dissabte. Això situa el total de positius confirmats en 65.060. Les UCI mantenen l'evolució positiva i actualment només hi queden 205 persones ingressades amb la malaltia, molt lluny del pic de més 1.500 que es va assolir el 6 d'abril, quan la pressió assistencial va arribar al límit.
