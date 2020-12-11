S'accelera el descens de la pressió assistencial per la Covid

BARCELONA
Tot i que les xifres continuen sent elevades, el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut mostra una evolució positiva dels principals indicadors de la pandèmia de coronavirus. Cauen lleugerament la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt, el risc de rebrot i la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants i ho fa de manera molt més destacada la pressió assistencial als hospitals. Després d'una certa estabilització, el nombre de pacients ingressats als hospitals ha baixat amb força per segona jornada consecutiva i ara n'hi ha 1.436, 55 menys que ahir. És la xifra més baixa des del 19 d'octubre. Pel que fa a les unitats de cures intensives, la caiguda és de 15 persones i ara n'hi ha 345. En aquest cas, és el volum més reduït des del 22 d'octubre i suposa una caiguda de 71 (17%) respecte a fa una setmana. A més a més, s'apropa a l'objectiu de baixar de 300 ingressats a l'UCI fixat per Salut.
Pel que fa a la taxa Rt manté una certa tendència a la baixa, tot i que molt lleugera, per situar-se en el 0,95, una centèsima menys respecte el dia anterior. El risc de rebrot també ha baixat quatre punts, de 189 a 185. La incidència a 14 dies ha tornat a baixar, de 213,29 a 210,08, després de pujar lleugerament aquest dijous. S'han declarat 1.769 nous casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 323.109 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. I s'ha informat de 28 noves morts i el total és de 16.279 des de l'arribada de la Covid.
