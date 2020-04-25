S'estabilitza la xifra de víctimes i contagis per la Covid-19 a Catalunya 

La darrera jornada ha deixat una estabilització en les xifres de víctimes mortals i contagis com a conseqüència de la pandèmia per la Covid-19. La xifra global de morts per aquesta malaltia se situa ja en 9.646 segons les dades facilitades pel Departament de Salut. Aquest dissabte han mort 154 persones afectades per la Covid-19. Quant al número de contagis hi ha hagut una nova frenada i els nous casos confirmats han estat 640, molt per sota del miler detectats divendres.

Segons les dades del Departament de Salut a Catalunya fins ara hi ha un total de 48.273 casos positius de coronavirus. A aquest caldria afegir un total de 97.922 casos possibles d'infecció per la Covid-19. Són persones que presenten símptomes i que tenen una facultat professional classificada com un cas possible.

Del total de casos de víctimes mortals acumulats, han mort en un centre hospitalari un total de 5.613 persones que han donat positiu o eren sospitosos de ser-ho. Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins a un total de 3.785 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat i en l'actualitat hi ha 866 pacients en llits d'UCI.

A més, 7.885 dels afectats són professionals sanitaris , mentre que 5.696 professionals de residències estan aïllats per estar contagiats o en prevenció.. Des de l’inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya s'han donat fins a un total de 27.379 altes hospitalàries de persones amb diagnòstic amb la Covid-19.

Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 9.794 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus. De les dades que faciliten les funeràries es pot inferir que la xifra total de víctimes mortals per la Covid-19 a Catalunya és de 9.646 persones fins a dia d'avui. D'aquestes, 2.772 han mort a una residència, 110 a un centre sociosanitari i 557 al domicili . Els casos restants són morts a hospitals o casos no classificables per manca d'informació.

