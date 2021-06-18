El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciat aquest divendres que a partir del 26 de juny deixarà de ser obligatori l'ús de mascareta al carrer. "Aquest serà l'últim cap de setmana amb mascaretes als exteriors", ha afirmat. Ho ha dit en la la cloenda de les jornades del Cercle d'Economia, que se celebren a l'Hotel W de Barcelona. Ha concretat que convocarà un Consell de Ministres extraordinari pel dijous 24 per aprovar la mesura. La decisió, que ja han pres altres països, l'ha emmarcat en la millora de la situació de la pandèmia a Catalunya. ​



Sánchez ha subratllat que la vacunació té un ritme "cada vegada més intens" i alhora que l'economia puja. En aquest context, ha afegit que afortunadament les mascaretes començaran a baixar. "Els carrers i els nostres rostres recuperaran en els pròxims dies el seu aspecte normal. Tornarem a gaudir de la vida al carrer sense mascareta", ha celebrat tot donant les gràcies a sanitaris, empreses i professionals que han treballat al capdavant de la lluita contra la pandèmia.



Segons Sánchez, es pot treure l'obligació de portar mascareta a l'exterior perquè s'estan complint "escrupolosament" tots els objectius que el seu govern s'ha anat marcant. I ha conclòs que "es va deixant enrere la nova normalitat i cada vegada s'està més a prop de la normalitat a seques". Així doncs l'Estat espanyol s'avança uns dies a països com França i Alemanya que posaran fi a l'obligació de la mascareta a l'exterior a partir de l'1 de juliol. Per la seva banda, Andorra va aixecar la prohibició ahir dijous.