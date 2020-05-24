Sánchez anuncia que si la pandèmia no empitjora diverses comunitats sortiran de l'estat d'alarma en els propers dies

madrid
El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha comunicat aquest diumenge als presidents autonòmics que, si l'evolució de la pandèmia és positiva i les dades no empitjoren, moltes comunitats sortiran de l'estat d'alarma al llarg dels propers dies.
Així ho ha avançat Sánchez en l'onzena reunió per videoconferència que ha mantingut amb els presidents de comunitats i ciutats autònomes des que va ser declarat l'estat d'alarma, en la qual també els ha dit que està convençut que la totalitat del país deixarà enrere aquesta situació entre finals de juny i principis de juliol.
De moment, el Congrés dels Diputats ha autoritzat la cinquena pròrroga de l'estat d'alarma, que estarà en vigor fins al 7 de juny. Aquestes reunions amb els presidents autonòmics, setmanals des de mitjan març, seguiran la mateixa tònica i freqüència fins que finalitzi l'estat d'alarma. Posteriorment, passaran a ser mensuals, ha explicat Sánchez.
