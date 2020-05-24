Estàs llegint: Sánchez anuncia que si la pandèmia no empitjora diverses comunitats sortiran de l'estat d'alarma en els propers dies

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

coronavirus

Sánchez anuncia que si la pandèmia no empitjora diverses comunitats sortiran de l'estat d'alarma en els propers dies

El president del Govern espanyol preveu que tot el país deixi d'estar en aquesta situació a finals de juny o principis de juliol, quan les conferències de presidents deixaran de ser setmanals.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reúne por videoconferencia con los presidentes autonómicos, en Madrid (España) a 24 de mayo de 2020. Remitida por Moncloa.
El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, en videoconferència amb els presidents autonòmics . MONCLOA

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

EUROPA PRESS

El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha comunicat aquest diumenge als presidents autonòmics que, si l'evolució de la pandèmia és positiva i les dades no empitjoren, moltes comunitats sortiran de l'estat d'alarma al llarg dels propers dies.

Així ho ha avançat Sánchez en l'onzena reunió per videoconferència que ha mantingut amb els presidents de comunitats i ciutats autònomes des que va ser declarat l'estat d'alarma, en la qual també els ha dit que està convençut que la totalitat del país deixarà enrere aquesta situació entre finals de juny i principis de juliol.

De moment, el Congrés dels Diputats ha autoritzat la cinquena pròrroga de l'estat d'alarma, que estarà en vigor fins al 7 de juny. Aquestes reunions amb els presidents autonòmics, setmanals des de mitjan març, seguiran la mateixa tònica i freqüència fins que finalitzi l'estat d'alarma. Posteriorment, passaran a ser mensuals, ha explicat Sánchez.

Etiquetas
El Quinze

selección público