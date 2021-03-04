Sanitat acorda amb les comunitats prohibir la mobilitat durant Setmana Santa

La Comissió de Salut Pública ha acordat un paquet de mesures davant la Covid-19 per Setmana Santa que traslladarà per a la seva ratificació al Consell Interterritorial. Entre elles es troba la prohibició de la mobilitat entre comunitats durant la Setmana Santa, amb el consegüent tancament perimetral d'aquestes. L'única comunitat que s'ha oposat a la mesura ha estat la Comunitat de Madrid.



En la reunió de la Comissió, en la qual es troben representades totes les comunitats autònomes i que ha tingut lloc aquest dijous, també s'ha acordat el toc de queda de les 22.00 a les 6.00 hores.

El document inclou com a recomanació desaconsellar expressament la celebració de trobades socials en els domicilis o en altres espais tancats amb no convivents. A més, es considera pertinent fer una campanya institucional per evitar la relaxació de comportaments sota el lema "No salvem setmanes, salvem vides".

"Salvar la setmana Santa podria suposar arruïnar l'estiu"

El secretari general de la Mesa del Turisme, Carlos Mesa, ha assegurat en una entrevista a Hora 14 de la Cadena Ser que "salvar la Setmana Santa podria suposar arruïnar l'estiu" pel que ha advocat per "ser pacients i reduir la mobilitat al mínim possible per assegurar-nos una temporada d'estiu digna, que és l'única cosa que pot salvar l'any, milers d'empreses i milers de llocs de treball".



El responsable de la Mesa del Turisme creu que si no s'inicia una quarta onada a finals de Setmana Santa, "això pot seria una autèntica desfeta perquè perdríem la confiança dels viatgers nacionals i internacionals i això és una cosa que no ens podem permetre", assenyala Mesa; "cal ser realistes i assegurar: no jugar-nos-la en aquest període", ha conclòs.