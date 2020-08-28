Estàs llegint: Seat planifica un augment de producció a la planta de Martorell

Público
Público
treball

Seat planifica un augment de producció a la planta de Martorell

L'automobilística preveu la fabricació de 6.000 cotxes més a l'acabar l'any del que preveia abans de l'estiu

Treballador a la línia de producció del Seat León, a la fàbrica de Martorell
Treballador a la línia de producció del Seat León, a la fàbrica de Martorell

barcelona

acn

Seat reprèn la producció dilluns amb la intenció de produir 6.000 cotxes més a l'acabar l'any del que preveia abans de l'estiu.

A partir de la setmana que ve, la planta de Martorell recupera els dos torns que tenia abans del confinament per la línia de l'Audi A1 (la línia 3).

A més, l'automobilística farà sis torns addicionals en caps de setmana. Així, els treballadors treballaran cada dissabte del mes de setembre, excepte el dia 12, coincidint amb el pont de la Diada.

El mes de juliol, Seat va anunciar els seus plans d'invertir 5.000 milions d'euros a Catalunya en els propers cinc anys per impulsar nous models per aconseguir electrificar la gamma i produir el primer elèctric de la marca a Martorell el 2025. Segons el nou pla de producció a Martorell, la planta treballarà amb dos torns a la línia 1, que fabrica l'Ibiza i l'Arona, amb tres torns a la línia 2, que s'ocupa del León i el nou Cupra Formentor, i amb dos a la línia 3, encarregada de l'Audi A1.

Fonts de Seat han explicat a l'ACN que en l'últim trimestre de l'any es podrien afegir més torns addicionals en cap de setmana com els d'aquest setembre, tot i que dependrà de les necessitats de producció derivades de la demanda de vehicles.

Etiquetas
Contra la desinformació, periodisme - El Quinze

selección público