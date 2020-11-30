Segon dia consecutiu amb un increment dels hospitalitzats per Covid a Catalunya

Tot i que bona part dels indicadors epidemiològics continuen a la baixa, Catalunya acumula dos dies seguits en què puja el nombre de persones hospitalitzades amb Covid-19, si bé cau les que estan a les unitats de cures intensives. En concret, segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, ara mateix a Catalunya hi ha 1.752 pacients als centres sanitaris amb la malaltia, 60 més que el dia anterior i 97 més que fa dues jornades, quan va estroncar-se una sèrie de cinc dies consecutius de descensos. A les UCI, en canvi, hi ha 458 persones, tres menys que diumenge i nou per sota de les de dissabte. En paral·lel, s'ha informat de 36 noves morts -15.866 des de l'inici de la pandèmia-, mentre que el risc de rebrot segueix a la baixa i cau per sota dels 200 punts -que marca un risc "molt elevat"- per primer cop des de fa dos mesos.



Si es compara amb les xifres de fa una setmana, els pacients als hospitals han caigut un 18% -dilluns passat superaven els 2.100-, mentre que el nombre dels que estan a l'UCI ha davallat l'11% -n'hi havia 514-. La velocitat de propagació, o taxa Rt, s'incrementa una dècima i ara està en 0,78, mentre que la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants ara és de 270, 16 per sota de l'informe previ. En les darreres 24 hores s'han comunicat 551 nous casos. Finalment, pel que fa al risc de rebrot ja hi ha una comarca, la Conca de Barberà, per sota dels 100 punts, el llindar que indica quan el risc comença a ser elevat.

