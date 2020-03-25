barcelona
La selectivitat es farà entre el 22 de juny i el 10 de juliol en convocatòria ordinària i abans del 10 de setembre en extraordinària, segons han acordat aquest dimecres el Ministeri d'Educació i el d'Universitats amb les autonomies.
També han decidit "modificar el model i el contingut de les proves amb l'objectiu que l'alumnat no es vegi perjudicat" per la situació generada pel coronavirus. Les dates finals "dependran de l'evolució de la pandèmia" però s'ha establert que les qualificacions es publicaran abans del 17 de juliol en convocatòria ordinària i abans del 18 de setembre en extraordinària. Amb tot, l'assignació definitiva de places no es farà abans del 25 de setembre.
A Catalunya les PAU estaven previstes del 9 a l'11 de juny.
