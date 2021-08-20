El Govern català estaria preparant la creació d'una companyia energètica pública, segons ha avançat Catalunya Ràdio. L'emissora pública afegeix que l'Executiu encapçalat per Pere Aragonès ha iniciat converses amb ajuntaments, consells comarcals i diputacions per acabar de definir el projecte, amb l'objectiu de tenir definida la proposta a l'octubre. Segons ha detallat la directora de l'Institut Català de l'Energia, Marta Morera, la pretensió és que l'energètica pública potenciés un model de participació dels ciutadans i, alhora, facilités el creixement de les instal·lacions d'autoconsum.



Fa uns quants dies, el Govern espanyol també va reconèixer que estudiava la creació d'una elèctrica pública, si bé s'ho plantejava a mitjà termini. L'elevat preu de la llum, que acumula setmanes batent rècords històrics, explica el moviment de l'executiu estatal.



Pel que fa a Catalunya, la creació d'una energètica pública forma part de l'acord entre la CUP i ERC pel qual els anticapitalistes van decidir votar a favor de la investidura d'Aragonès com a president de la Generalitat. En concret, el document de l'acord detalla la "creació d’una energètica pública per recuperar el control públic l’energia, capaç d’incidir en totes les fases del sector elèctric, per poder definir i planificar el model de transició energètica". I també planteja "treballar per la recuperació de les hidroelèctriques amb concessions caducades i les que finalitzin en els propers anys".

