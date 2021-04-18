Stop Mare Mortum planta clavells a la Barceloneta per denunciar els milers de morts al mar durant l'últim any

Stop Mare Mortum ha fet aquest diumenge al migdia una plantada simbòlica de clavells a la platja de Sant Miquel de la Barceloneta per denunciar els milers de morts al mar durant l'últim any. Segons la plataforma, la protesta ha aplegat unes 150 persones que han desplegat diverses pancartes reivindicant la necessitat d'establir "vies legals i segures que garanteixin el dret a migrar". Amb aquesta acció, l'entitat ha volgut recordar les més de 1.200 persones que han mort durant el 2020 en la ruta per arribar a les illes Canàries i que aquest diumenge fa sis anys que 900 persones van morir en un naufragi davant les costes de Lampedusa (Itàlia). El manifest ha reclamat, entre altres coses, que "es garanteixi l'asil a tothom qui ho necessiti".



L'acció ha finalitzat amb la lectura del manifest "Exigim vies legals i segures que garanteixin el dret a migrar. Stop morts a les fronteres marítimes", en el qual la plataforma ha reclamat una "acollida digna per a les persones que arriben", el "dret a la lliure circulació de totes les persones", "posar fi a l'externalització de fronteres i a l'acord de control migratori del Govern espanyol amb el Govern marroquí" i eliminar "el nou Pacte Europeu de Migració i Asil" perquè, a parer seu, "només contempla la immigració com un problema i posa les persones en risc".