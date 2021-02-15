El Suprem arxiva la querella d'Òmnium i IU contra el rei emèrit

barcelona
La sala penal del Tribunal Suprem ha inadmès i arxivat les querelles d'Òmnium Cultural i d'Izquierda Unida (IU) i el Partit Comunista d'Espanya (PCE) contra el rei emèrit Joan Carles I per diferents delictes relacionats amb el presumpte cobrament de comissions il·legals i amb quantitats no declarades a Hisenda. En una interlocutòria feta pública aquest dilluns, el Suprem considera que les querelles es basen en informacions de premsa que no són suficients per obrir una causa penal. "Amb caràcter general, una notícia per si sola, no legitima a cap accionant popular per convertir el relat periodístic en un relat de fets punibles desencadenants del procés penal", afirma.
"Els judicis de valor de qui pretén exercir l'acció popular no converteixen la notícia en delicte", sosté el Suprem, que tampoc veu motiu per obrir causa penal que hi hagi una investigació oberta per la Fiscalia del Suprem. "L'autoritat investigadora d'aquesta sala s'exerceix amb plenitud i autonomia respecte a l'exercida pel Ministeri Fiscal", diu la interlocutòria. La interlocutòria ha estat dictada per una sala formada per magistrats que van jutjar els líders independentistes al judici de l'1-O -Manuel Marchena (ponent), Juan Ramón Berdugo, Antonio del Moral, Andrés Palomo i Ana Ferrer.
El Suprem tampoc considera motiu per obrir una causa el fet que s'hagi reobert a l'Audiència Nacional la investigació de la "peça Carol" sobre els àudios de l'examant del rei emèrit Corinna Larsen en què atribueix a l'exmonarca el cobrament de comissions. El tribunal argumenta que no s'ha elevat cap exposició raonada al Suprem sobre la presumpta activitat delictiva del querellat. L'alt tribunal remarca que és el jutge instructor qui ha de practicar, si ho estima convenient, les diligències que permetin individualitzar de forma precisa l'acció concreta atribuïda a un aforat.
