El Suprem condemna Nuet a vuit mesos d'inhabilitació per la tramitació parlamentària de l'1-O

El Tribunal Suprem ha condemnat l'ara diputat d'ERC-Sobiranistes al Congrés Joan Josep Nuet a vuit mesos d'inhabilitació i 12.000 euros de multa per un delicte de desobediència arran de la seva actuació com a membre de la Mesa del Parlament l'any 2017 en la tramitació de les lleis de desconnexió.



El judici va tenir lloc els dies 24 i 25 de març. La resta d'exmembres sobiranistes de la Mesa d'aquell moment ja van ser jutjats i condemnats pel Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), però Nuet ha estat jutjat pel Suprem pel fet de ser diputat al Congrés, acta que ara haurà de deixar a causa de la condemna per inhabilitació.

Durant el judici, va afirmar que com a secretari tercer de la Mesa va estar "dos anys intentant impedir la independència", tot i que creu que el Tribunal Constitucional no havia concretat exactament quines iniciatives parlamentàries s’havien d’aturar. Per això, al·legava que el Suprem no el podia condemnar a ell igual que als membres independentistes de l’òrgan, que sí que van promoure iniciatives anticonstitucionals.

